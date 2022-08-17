Insider Buying: Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Director Buys 19,369 Shares of Stock

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) Director Gary D. Owens acquired 19,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $95,682.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 249,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,904.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Geospace Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GEOS traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.01. 58,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,741. Geospace Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The company has a market cap of $65.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.52.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Geospace Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Geospace Technologies
Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.
Featured Articles
