Insider Buying: Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Director Buys 19,369 Shares of Stock

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) Director Gary D. Owens acquired 19,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $95,682.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 249,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,904.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Geospace Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GEOS traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.01. 58,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,741. Geospace Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The company has a market cap of $65.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.52.

Get Geospace Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Geospace Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Geospace Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Geospace Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 165.5% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 46,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 29,234 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies in the second quarter valued at $448,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies during the first quarter valued at $688,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Geospace Technologies by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 521,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 92,007 shares in the last quarter. 61.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Geospace Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geospace Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.