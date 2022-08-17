Insider Selling: ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Insider Sells 88,000 Shares of Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $146,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,077.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ContextLogic Stock Down 10.2 %

WISH stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.59. The stock had a trading volume of 16,088,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,157,049. ContextLogic Inc. has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $7.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.29.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 27.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $7.60 to $7.20 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ContextLogic by 238.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,349,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 9,401,373 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at about $11,484,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in ContextLogic by 538.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,821,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066,475 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ContextLogic by 658.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,240,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the second quarter valued at about $2,635,000. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

