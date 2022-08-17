Insider Selling: Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) CAO Sells 636 Shares of Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded down $3.15 on Wednesday, reaching $114.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,503,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,265,849. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.70 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Expedia Group by 34.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,494 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,434 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 314.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,116 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXPE. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $225.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $222.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.88.

About Expedia Group

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.