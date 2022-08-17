Insider Selling: Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Director Sells 516 Shares of Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total transaction of $254,455.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,337.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 0.5 %

FICO traded down $2.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $499.18. 101,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,457. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $340.48 and a 1 year high of $531.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $432.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $436.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on FICO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $493.00 to $546.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $546.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at $425,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 103.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,566,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.6% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.