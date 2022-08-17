Insider Selling: Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Director Sells 516 Shares of Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total transaction of $254,455.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,337.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Fair Isaac Trading Down 0.5 %
FICO traded down $2.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $499.18. 101,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,457. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $340.48 and a 1 year high of $531.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $432.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $436.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.22.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on FICO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $493.00 to $546.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $546.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fair Isaac
Fair Isaac Company Profile
Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fair Isaac (FICO)
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.