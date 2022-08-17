Insider Selling: FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,947,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,336,782.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $445,200.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Arc Family Trust sold 92,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $457,240.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Arc Family Trust sold 64,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $262,400.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Arc Family Trust sold 60,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $240,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $352,800.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total value of $188,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $187,500.00.

On Monday, July 11th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $190,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Arc Family Trust sold 60,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $230,400.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Arc Family Trust sold 99,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $426,690.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCI traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,310,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,417. FTC Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $461.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 3.32.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FTCI. Roth Capital raised FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on FTC Solar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler raised FTC Solar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.05.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

