Insider Selling: JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) CFO Sells 26,000 Shares of Stock

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $622,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $95,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
JBG SMITH Properties Price Performance
Shares of NYSE JBGS traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,030. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $31.09.
JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 157.90%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On JBG SMITH Properties
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBGS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter worth about $133,000. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile
JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.