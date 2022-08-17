Insider Selling: JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) CFO Sells 26,000 Shares of Stock

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $622,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $95,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE JBGS traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,030. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $31.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 157.90%.

JBGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBGS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter worth about $133,000. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

