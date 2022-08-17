Insider Selling: National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) CEO Sells $37,800.00 in Stock

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATIGet Rating) CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,065,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

National Instruments Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NATI stock opened at $42.30 on Wednesday. National Instruments Co. has a 1 year low of $29.81 and a 1 year high of $45.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 54.23 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.42 and its 200-day moving average is $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.49.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. National Instruments had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $395.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 143.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NATI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on National Instruments from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on National Instruments from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Instruments

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 924.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

