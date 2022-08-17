Insider Selling: National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) CEO Sells $37,800.00 in Stock

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,065,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

National Instruments Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NATI stock opened at $42.30 on Wednesday. National Instruments Co. has a 1 year low of $29.81 and a 1 year high of $45.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 54.23 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.42 and its 200-day moving average is $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.49.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. National Instruments had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $395.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 143.59%.

NATI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on National Instruments from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on National Instruments from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Instruments

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 924.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

