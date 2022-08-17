Insider Selling: Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palomar alerts:

On Monday, August 15th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $79,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 9th, T Christopher Uchida sold 750 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $55,500.00.

On Thursday, August 4th, T Christopher Uchida sold 750 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $50,317.50.

On Wednesday, July 20th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $57,040.00.

Palomar Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of PLMR stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.89. The stock had a trading volume of 117,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,505. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $97.18. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.23 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 15.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLMR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Palomar from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Sunday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Palomar from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

Institutional Trading of Palomar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Palomar by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Palomar by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Palomar during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palomar during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Palomar by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.