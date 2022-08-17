Insider Selling: PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Director Sells 5,086 Shares of Stock

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $193,420.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,233.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PENN stock traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $36.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,495,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,121,944. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.46 and a 1 year high of $86.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.36 and its 200 day moving average is $37.51. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 2.23.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. PENN Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,488,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,562,000 after purchasing an additional 703,925 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,112,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,147,000 after purchasing an additional 206,254 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $75,776,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,314,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,411,000 after purchasing an additional 525,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $65,983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PENN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on PENN Entertainment from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PENN Entertainment to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded PENN Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

