Insider Selling: Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) EVP Sells 1,765 Shares of Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,765 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $300,438.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,338,652.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Seagen Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ SGEN traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $170.79. 777,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,338. The company has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.38 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.63. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.43 and a 52-week high of $192.79.
Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.77 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 41.61%. Seagen’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have commented on SGEN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Seagen in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Seagen from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Seagen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim set a $204.00 price objective on Seagen in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.79.
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
