Insider Selling: Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) EVP Sells 1,765 Shares of Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,765 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $300,438.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,338,652.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Seagen Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ SGEN traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $170.79. 777,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,338. The company has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.38 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.63. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.43 and a 52-week high of $192.79.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.77 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 41.61%. Seagen’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagen

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Seagen by 1,053.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 80.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 1,615.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on SGEN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Seagen in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Seagen from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Seagen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim set a $204.00 price objective on Seagen in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.79.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.