Insights Network Trading Up 64.5% This Week (INSTAR)

Insights Network (INSTAR) traded 51.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 64.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $2.78 million and approximately $29,327.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insights Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,298.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004337 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00128886 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00034828 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00067011 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 292,805,520 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network.

Insights Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

