Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Declares $0.11 Dividend

Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1092 per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.
Insurance Australia Group Stock Up 1.3 %
OTCMKTS:IAUGY opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. Insurance Australia Group has a one year low of $14.04 and a one year high of $19.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.88.
About Insurance Australia Group
