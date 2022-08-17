Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Declares $0.11 Dividend

Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1092 per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.

Insurance Australia Group Stock Up 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:IAUGY opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. Insurance Australia Group has a one year low of $14.04 and a one year high of $19.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.88.

About Insurance Australia Group

Insurance Australia Group Limited operates as a general insurance company in Australia and New Zealand. It offers personal and commercial insurance products, including bicycle, comprehensive motor, commercial and motor fleet, commercial property and liability, construction and engineering, consumer credit, compulsory third party, directors and officers, extended warranty, farm, crop, livestock, home and contents, income protection, marine, veteran, vintage and classic car, boat, caravan, travel, life, professional indemnity, public and product liability, security, workers' compensation, motor vehicle, business, and rural and horticultural, as well as reinsurance.

