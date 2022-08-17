Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Indie Asset Partners LLC

Indie Asset Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,183 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,064,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Intel by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,013,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,610 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,080,248,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Intel by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,029,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.52. The company had a trading volume of 410,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,205,512. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.36. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $145.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Intel to a “negative” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.