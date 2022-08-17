International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Position Lifted by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $124.55 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.38 and a twelve month high of $155.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.02 and a 200-day moving average of $125.34.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IFF has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $83,399.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $83,399.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.