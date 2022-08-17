International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Short Interest Down 6.9% in July

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,020,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the July 15th total of 5,390,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently issued reports on IGT shares. StockNews.com raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.
International Game Technology Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSE IGT opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. International Game Technology has a 12 month low of $16.46 and a 12 month high of $32.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average of $22.56.
International Game Technology Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Game Technology
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Game Technology by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 9.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 1.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.
International Game Technology Company Profile
International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Game Technology (IGT)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.