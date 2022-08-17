International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Stock Price Up 2.5%

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) traded up 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.67 and last traded at $29.51. 13,636 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 541,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INSW shares. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Seaways from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on International Seaways from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded International Seaways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

International Seaways Stock Up 3.4 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

International Seaways Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.00%.

In other news, CAO James D. Small III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $156,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,570.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO James D. Small III sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $444,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,050.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James D. Small III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $156,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,570.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $645,360. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of International Seaways

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in International Seaways by 697.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 25,640 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in International Seaways by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,715,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,546,000 after acquiring an additional 189,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Seaways by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

