Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Short Interest Update

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 726,800 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the July 15th total of 669,400 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 469,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on IPI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intrepid Potash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Intrepid Potash Price Performance

IPI stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.78. The company had a trading volume of 255,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,234. Intrepid Potash has a 52 week low of $27.87 and a 52 week high of $121.72. The company has a market cap of $609.50 million, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.74 and a 200 day moving average of $62.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.10). Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 86.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matthew D. Preston sold 6,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total transaction of $397,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,803.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intrepid Potash

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 480.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the second quarter valued at approximately $390,000. CastleKnight Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 38.7% during the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 178,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after buying an additional 49,698 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 267.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 79,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 57,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 11.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after buying an additional 21,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

Featured Articles

