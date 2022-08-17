Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 530,395 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,078 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises 0.5% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $255,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772 over the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Intuit Trading Down 2.3 %
NASDAQ INTU traded down $11.32 on Wednesday, reaching $476.86. 37,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,705. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $415.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $442.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $6.70. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Intuit Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.84%.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
Read More
