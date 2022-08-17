Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Position Raised by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $28,280,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 0.2 %

INTU opened at $488.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $415.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $442.62. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $6.70. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 30.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Intuit from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772 in the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

