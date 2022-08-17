Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Camarda Financial Advisors LLC

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 96.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,095 shares during the quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Maripau Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 24.3% in the first quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $891,000. Miramar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $768,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 34.6% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $329.23. The company had a trading volume of 682,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,487,128. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.05. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

