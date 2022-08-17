Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 12,877 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 100,994 shares.The stock last traded at $78.48 and had previously closed at $78.48.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the second quarter valued at $108,000.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

