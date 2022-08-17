Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Xebec Adsorption (XBC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Xebec Adsorption (TSE: XBC):

8/12/2022 – Xebec Adsorption had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$2.00 to C$1.75. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2022 – Xebec Adsorption had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$1.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2022 – Xebec Adsorption had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.75 to C$0.85.

8/12/2022 – Xebec Adsorption had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$1.15 to C$0.60.

8/12/2022 – Xebec Adsorption had its price target lowered by analysts at Eight Capital from C$1.50 to C$1.15.

7/27/2022 – Xebec Adsorption had its price target lowered by analysts at Eight Capital from C$2.00 to C$1.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Xebec Adsorption Price Performance

Xebec Adsorption stock remained flat at C$0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 692,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,801. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.57 and a 12 month high of C$4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.57, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of C$115.86 million and a P/E ratio of -3.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.41.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

