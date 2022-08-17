Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 17th (AERC, ASC, BMW, DHER, DWS, KCO, SZG, TKA, UN01, VOW3)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, August 17th:

AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 1,250 ($15.10) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW)

was given a €81.00 ($82.65) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €70.00 ($71.43) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) was given a €27.00 ($27.55) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) was given a €14.90 ($15.20) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €26.00 ($26.53) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €13.80 ($14.08) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €19.40 ($19.80) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €4.50 ($4.59) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €230.00 ($234.69) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

