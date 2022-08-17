Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 17th (AERC, ASC, BMW, DHER, DWS, KCO, SZG, TKA, UN01, VOW3)

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2022

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, August 17th:

AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 1,250 ($15.10) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €81.00 ($82.65) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €70.00 ($71.43) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) was given a €27.00 ($27.55) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) was given a €14.90 ($15.20) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €26.00 ($26.53) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €13.80 ($14.08) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €19.40 ($19.80) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €4.50 ($4.59) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €230.00 ($234.69) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

