Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Given New $2.25 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $2.50 to $2.25 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential downside of 47.06% from the company’s current price.

NVTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen downgraded shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.31.

Shares of NVTA traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.25. 18,188,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,515,332. Invitae has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.58. The stock has a market cap of $999.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 14,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

