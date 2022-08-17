iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) Trading Down 1.4%

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP – Get Rating) shares were down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.48 and last traded at $36.20. Approximately 151,764 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 344,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.73.

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.64.

Institutional Trading of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DJP. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 17.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 94,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 6.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 5.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN during the first quarter worth $56,000.

