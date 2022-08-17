IQeon Market Capitalization Reaches $2.76 Million (IQN)

IQeon (IQN) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 17th. One IQeon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00002147 BTC on exchanges. IQeon has a total market capitalization of $2.76 million and $60,973.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IQeon has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IQeon Profile

IQeon (IQN) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here. IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io. The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IQeon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

