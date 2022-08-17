iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ – Get Rating) traded up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.69 and last traded at $39.65. 223,974 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 265,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.50.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEWJ. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 52,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 151,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 669,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,557,000 after buying an additional 7,757 shares during the period.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.