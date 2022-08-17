iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

EFAV opened at $65.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.98. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

