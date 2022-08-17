iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Sold by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,522 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,894. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.95 and its 200-day moving average is $69.13. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $59.91 and a 12-month high of $82.63.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.396 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.