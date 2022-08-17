iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Sold by SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,009 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REET. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4,885.1% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Options Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:REET traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $26.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,794. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.81. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $30.78.

