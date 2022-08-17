iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Bought by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $816,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 220,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Overbrook Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $290,000.

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $58.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.44. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $79.23.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

