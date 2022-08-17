iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Position Increased by Main Management ETF Advisors LLC

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 766,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,480 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for about 7.4% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $80,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLUE. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 41.1% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $836,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 79.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,639,000 after buying an additional 61,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 28,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

VLUE traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.37. The stock had a trading volume of 475,818 shares. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.75.

