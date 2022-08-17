iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Services

Keystone Financial Services cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,784 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up 1.6% of Keystone Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.37. 475,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.33 and a 200-day moving average of $99.75. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

