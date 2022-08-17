iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Boosted by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ACT Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 51.3% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 45,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 15,257 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.4% during the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 85,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after buying an additional 30,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 723,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,143,000 after buying an additional 504,363 shares during the last quarter.

MUB opened at $107.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.00 and its 200-day moving average is $108.56. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.21 and a twelve month high of $117.25.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

