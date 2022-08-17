iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 4.6% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $11,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 3,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 9,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.78. The company had a trading volume of 20,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,767. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.97 and a 1-year high of $311.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.24.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

