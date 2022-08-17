iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Wealthstream Advisors Inc.

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 2.2% of Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,032,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,705,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,827 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,184,000 after buying an additional 5,029,648 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,967,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,517,913,000 after buying an additional 50,323 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,921,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,198,384,000 after acquiring an additional 190,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,989,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $913,610,000 after acquiring an additional 125,738 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $257.03. The company had a trading volume of 37,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,767. The business’s 50-day moving average is $231.21 and its 200 day moving average is $248.24. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.97 and a one year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

