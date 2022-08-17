iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,642,000 after purchasing an additional 61,738 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,359,000. SBB Research Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,122.6% in the 1st quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 202,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,648,000 after acquiring an additional 186,300 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 148,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,979,000 after acquiring an additional 13,988 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $200.99 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.45.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

