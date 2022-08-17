iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,485 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 43.9% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $78,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.85 on Wednesday, hitting $428.19. The stock had a trading volume of 129,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,033,252. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $395.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $418.85.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

