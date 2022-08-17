iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) is Keystone Financial Services’ 8th Largest Position

Keystone Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Energy ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Keystone Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $4,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,214,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,538,000 after acquiring an additional 417,003 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,947,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,729,000 after acquiring an additional 184,692 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,112,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,239,000 after acquiring an additional 12,982 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,105,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,274,000 after acquiring an additional 50,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 783,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,575,000 after purchasing an additional 60,621 shares during the period.

IYE traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.25. 96,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,209,348. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.43. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $24.49 and a 1-year high of $49.31.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

