iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Shares Acquired by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,999,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,171 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 7.53% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $88,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LRGF. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000.

Get iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of LRGF traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.03. 1,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,878. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.37 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.67.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.