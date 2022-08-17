iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,174 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,922,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,378,000 after acquiring an additional 17,187,737 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,467,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048,288 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 518.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,764,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671,470 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,996,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771,898 shares during the period. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 14,929,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,309 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GOVT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.00. 6,033,069 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.48.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.