iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 14,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Technology ETF Stock Performance

IYW stock opened at $94.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.76. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $118.00.

About iShares US Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

