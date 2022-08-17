J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SJM has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.18.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $137.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.26. J. M. Smucker has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $146.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.35. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJM. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 63.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

