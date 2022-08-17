Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.05-$5.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.94 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JKHY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $185.11.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

JKHY stock opened at $210.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.04. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $147.50 and a twelve month high of $212.62.

Institutional Trading of Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $482.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.30 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.04%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 523.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,633,000 after purchasing an additional 207,243 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth $25,616,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 245.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 107,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,161,000 after purchasing an additional 76,294 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 109.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 81,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,006,000 after purchasing an additional 42,383 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,273,000 after purchasing an additional 24,145 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Further Reading

