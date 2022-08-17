James Halliday Sells 33,133 Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Stock

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.31, for a total value of C$573,532.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,471,367.31.

On Friday, August 12th, James Halliday sold 600 shares of Element Fleet Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.01, for a total value of C$10,206.00.

TSE EFN traded down C$0.03 on Wednesday, hitting C$17.46. The stock had a trading volume of 120,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,853. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.26. The stock has a market cap of C$6.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a one year low of C$10.99 and a one year high of C$17.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.

EFN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Element Fleet Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$13.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised Element Fleet Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$19.17.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

