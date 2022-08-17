James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of James Hardie Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thackray now forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.65 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.68. The consensus estimate for James Hardie Industries’ current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for James Hardie Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The construction company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $968.20 million for the quarter.

James Hardie Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised James Hardie Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSE JHX opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. James Hardie Industries has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 470.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 18,389 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 14,213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.