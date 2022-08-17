Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CAO Sells $342,848.52 in Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) CAO Patricia Carr sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $342,848.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,796.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:JAZZ traded down $1.12 on Wednesday, hitting $157.60. 592,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.77. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $117.64 and a 52 week high of $169.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $872,164,000 after acquiring an additional 57,949 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,377,061 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $526,855,000 after acquiring an additional 87,895 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,654,000 after acquiring an additional 184,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,345,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,083,000 after acquiring an additional 14,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 638.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,121 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on JAZZ shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.69.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

