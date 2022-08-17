Jeereddi Investments LP Makes New Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $1,894,686,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after buying an additional 1,969,270 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,551,253,000 after buying an additional 1,944,401 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,475,513,000 after buying an additional 1,274,615 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 476.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,424,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $191,656,000 after buying an additional 1,177,113 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $1.55 on Wednesday, reaching $116.51. The company had a trading volume of 178,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,039,379. The firm has a market cap of $182.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.53 and a 1 year high of $179.10.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $130.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.46.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,796 shares of company stock worth $9,085,334 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.