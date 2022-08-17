Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Fox Factory Holding Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Fox Factory in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.25. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fox Factory’s current full-year earnings is $5.20 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fox Factory’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $406.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.13 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 22.70%. Fox Factory’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $111.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.38. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $69.28 and a fifty-two week high of $190.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.72.

In other news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 8,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $831,356.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 8,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $831,356.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $208,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,787.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 375.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 34.5% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 483.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

