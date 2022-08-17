Jeffrey E. Eberwein Purchases 500 Shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.94 per share, for a total transaction of $16,970.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,783,859.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hudson Global Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:HSON traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.32. 8,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,753. The company has a market cap of $96.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.32. Hudson Global, Inc. has a one year low of $15.46 and a one year high of $44.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSON. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $873,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hudson Global by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 21,964 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Global in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

